ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.11.2021 Social News

JUSAG gives government a week ultimatum to address salary concerns

JUSAG gives government a week ultimatum to address salary concerns
Listen to article

The Judicial Services Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has given government a week to address its concerns over conditions of service.

This comes after a meeting between JUSAG and the Chief Justice.

The association planned to strike over the government’s failure to review members’ salaries and allowances.

Speaking to Citi News, the National President of JUSAG, Alex Nartey, said, “we are deferring or putting our strike on hold to enable the Chief Justice to do whatever he intends to do.”

“We are going back to work while the Chief Justice and the leadership of JUSAG engage with government to find a solution to the problem.”

Mr. Nartey stressed that the compromise did not mean an end to the strike threat.

“This support does not erode the right of workers of the Judicial Service to resort to an industrial action. The workers are not comfortable. They have only deferred their grief out of the respect they have for the Chief Justice.”

“If after the one week, there is a clear indication the government only hid behind the chief justice, we will not be inhibited to exercise the rights that the law has conferred on us,” he added.

JUSAG last went on strike on November 13, 2019, also because the government failed to review the salaries of its members.

At the time, JUSAG said the Judicial Council had failed to release the report on their negotiations for onward approval by the President.

The strike disrupted activity at the courts nationwide.

---citinews

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Another kidnap case in Takoradi
02.11.2021 | Social News
‘Coup plotters’ permission was not secured before recording — Defence Lawyers
02.11.2021 | Social News
Anyone who breaks the law will be arrested, prosecuted – Police warns
02.11.2021 | Social News
Passengers onboard bus catch flames at Akomadan
02.11.2021 | Social News
Security officers to patrol Motorway to deal with recalcitrant ‘aboboyaa’ – Henry Quartey
02.11.2021 | Social News
Bagbin cannot shield MPs from arrest – Kofi Abotsi
02.11.2021 | Social News
C/R: Police arrest over 100 suspected criminals in swoop at Gomoa Nyanyano
01.11.2021 | Social News
Treason trial: Reject recordings outright – defence lawyers pray court
01.11.2021 | Social News
Traffic lights not working in Koforidua
01.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line