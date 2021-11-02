JUSAG gives government a week ultimatum to address salary concerns

Listen to article

The Judicial Services Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has given government a week to address its concerns over conditions of service.

This comes after a meeting between JUSAG and the Chief Justice.

The association planned to strike over the government’s failure to review members’ salaries and allowances.

Speaking to Citi News, the National President of JUSAG, Alex Nartey, said, “we are deferring or putting our strike on hold to enable the Chief Justice to do whatever he intends to do.”

“We are going back to work while the Chief Justice and the leadership of JUSAG engage with government to find a solution to the problem.”

Mr. Nartey stressed that the compromise did not mean an end to the strike threat.

“This support does not erode the right of workers of the Judicial Service to resort to an industrial action. The workers are not comfortable. They have only deferred their grief out of the respect they have for the Chief Justice.”

“If after the one week, there is a clear indication the government only hid behind the chief justice, we will not be inhibited to exercise the rights that the law has conferred on us,” he added.

JUSAG last went on strike on November 13, 2019, also because the government failed to review the salaries of its members.

At the time, JUSAG said the Judicial Council had failed to release the report on their negotiations for onward approval by the President.

The strike disrupted activity at the courts nationwide.

---citinews