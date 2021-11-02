Security officers to patrol Motorway to deal with recalcitrant ‘aboboyaa’ – Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has indicated that security officers will from today, Tuesday, November 2 patrol the Accra-Tema motorway.

This, he says, is to ensure that tricycles carrying waste do not ply the Motorway following the restrictions placed on them.

Logistics have been provided for the officers to commence operations, the Minister added.

Exactly a week ago, Mr. Quartey announced a ban on the use of tricycles popularly known as Aboboyaa effective November 1 on the Accra-Tema Motorway, but Citi News' checks revealed that the tricycle operators defied the directive.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Henry Quartey said the various assemblies’ task force will augment the efforts of the security officers.

“We have put all the mechanisms in place and the logistics. The Ghana Police Regional Command has been given a brand-new Nissan pick-up so [today], we will put all the operational plans in place, and then they will start work on the Motorway 24/7. It is a law, and when people offend, it is the law enforcement agencies that need to deal with that. All the operations of the assembly will be assisted by the security agencies”.

Meanwhile, the Borla Taxi and Tricycle Association wants the city authorities to provide mobile transfer sites to ensure that operators of tricycles strictly adhere to the directive.

“Our cry about the impact of this ban is that we hope that something can be done about it. We plead that there should be a mobile transfer centre and more transfer stations as with the compartment trucks in the system. In Greater Accra, we have 29 assemblies, if they all have transfer centres, [it will help]. The transfer station that we have is also not enough. We play a major part in waste management because our number is huge. If this is done, we can help the Minister to get the tricycles off the Motorway”, Chairperson of the Association, Lydia Bamfo, said on Eyewitness News.

The region's plan is to have waste transfer sites in every district in the region by February 2022.

When that happens, tricycles will be barred from using all major roads, and will be expected to deposit refuse at the waste transfer sites.

