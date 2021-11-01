ModernGhana logo
Juaben MCE brouhaha: Police form human wall around Assemblymembers as angry youth goes berserk

The Police have escorted to safety Assembly Members of the Juaben Municipal Assembly after they were locked up by the youth for more than three hours for rejecting the President's nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Hundreds of youth besieged the premises of the Assembly and threatened to attack the Assembly Members for refusing to endorse the nominee, Mr Alex Sarfo Kantanka, for the second time.

The Assembly Members were, therefore, left stranded in the assembly hall as the police formed a human wall to deny the irate youth entry into the hall.

As the numbers kept swelling, the Police called for reinforcement to contain the situation.

Upon the arrival of the reinforcement, the Assembly Members were ushered into two police pick-ups amidst tight security and driven out of the place.

Mr Kantanka, just after being rejected, left the place but his supporters were determined to punish the Assembly Members for what they described as "unpatriotic gesture" of the members.

They believed their actions could derail the development of the Municipality and must be taught a bitter lesson for relegating the interest of the very people they were representing.

The nominee, who is the current Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 10 votes against 16, with one rejected ballot.

