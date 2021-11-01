President names new DCE nominees for Akatsi North and Adaklu

President Nana Akufo-Addo has named Mr Paul Ayrah, the communication officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Akatsi North constituency, as the new District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee.

Mr Ayrah's nomination comes after members of the Akatsi North District Assembly failed to confirm Mr Prosper Patu, a teacher, on two occasions.

The nomination of Mr Ayrah was contained in a statement signed by Mr Daniel Botwe, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

“His Excellency the President in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Government Act, Act 936 (as amended), has nominated Paul Agbesi Ayrah as the District Chief Executive for Akatsi North District Assembly in the Volta Region,” the statement said.

The statement directed the nominee to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process.

Mr Paul Agbesi Ayrah, an English Language teacher and Human Rights Activist, was a former Elected Assembly member and former Government appointee of the Akatsi North District Assembly.

The 52-year-old is the Secretary of Akatsi North Private School Owners Association.

Meanwhile, Mr Bright Kwame Nyatsikor, a member of the Volta Regional Communication Team of the NPP, was also nominated to serve as DCE for Adaklu if confirmed by the Assembly.

Mr Nyatsikor replaces Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, the renominated DCE for Adaklu, who was rejected on two separate occasions.

Mr Nyatsikor, 38, holds a Master of Arts Degree in Development Communication from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and Bachelor of Science (Bsc) in Agricultural Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He also serves as the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Health Insurance Authority.

GNA