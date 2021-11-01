C/R: Police arrest over 100 suspected criminals in swoop at Gomoa Nyanyano

More than 100 suspected criminals have been arrested by the Central East Police Command after a carefully planned swoop in Gomoa Nyanyano.

The exercise forms part of police operations to clamp down on criminal activities that have been on the rise in Kasoa and its surrounding communities.

The swoop led by the Central East Divisional Commander, DCOP Okyere Boapeah took place at SMG arena pub on the Gomoa Nyanyano stretch.

The police according to information gathered picked up these suspected criminals while they were engaging in all forms of social vices, including smoking Indian Hemp.

The people arrested per reports included a number of commercial sex workers who were not adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

According to ACP Oduro Amaning who is the Deputy Central East Police Commander, it will screen all the arrested persons and those who deserve to be released will be let go.

“It was last Friday that we had an intel, so we went to the place. We had more than 100 people from that small place and got them arrested because they were engaged in several vices and were flouting all the protocols. All that we are ensuring is that there will be peace and that, crime will go down in the area. We are now screening them”, he said as quoted by Citi News.

With a number of reported criminal activities rising in the Central Region in the last few months, the police is bent on working to ensure the safety of all residents in the region.