Sosu’s ‘ambush’ at church premises was a tactical move – Police

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, the Ghana Police Service (GPS) issued a statement to deny widespread reports that its officers had made an attempt to arrest a sitting Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu at a Church Service in Accra.

The statement signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori, Director-General of Public Affairs, said the reports were untrue and that “any plain-clothed Police personnel found on the premises of the church may have been there for intelligence purposes and not to effect an arrest.”

However, on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, ACP Kwesi Ofori admitted that the police surrounded the church premises where Francis Xavier Sosu was worshipping.

He explained that this was a tactical move they had devised after the MP had declined their many invitations to him.

When questioned whether the intent of storming the church was to issue an arrest, ACP Kwesi Ofori retorted: “Definitely, if you look at the chain of events the police is looking for him.”

The Director-General was of the view that Francis Xavier Sosu was on a mission to ridicule the police and put the Service into disrepute. However, the Service will not allow that. Hence the need to “devise tactical moves”.

Earlier reports indicate that personnel from the Ghana Police Service stormed the church premises of Madina lawmaker, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, to arrest him over his protest on Monday, October 25. Sosu, a lawyer and Member of Parliament for Madina, led the youth to protest deplorable roads in his constituency. During the demonstration on Monday, the police attempted to arrest the lawmaker for what they described as an unlawful protest. The police were, however, resisted by the youth while the MP fled from the scene.

The Ghana Police Service had, however, denied any claims that personnel were sent to arrest the MP in church until ACP Kwesi Ofori’s interview on the Happy Morning Show which suggested otherwise.