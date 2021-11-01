Sosu v Police: We can’t to buy guns for you to use it to attack us in churches – Banda MP fumes

Deputy Minority Whip and Banda MP Ahmed Ibrahim

The Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, Ahmed Ibrahim has fumed at the Ghana Police Service over attempts to arrest the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu in church.

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, officers of the police in plain clothing were reportedly at the church of the Madina MP to allegedly arrest him after he had turned down invites for questioning.

With the whereabout of Francis Xavier-Sosu now unknown after that incident, his colleague in Parliament, Ahmed Ibrahim says what happened at the church was unfortunate.

According to him, it is shocking government will use taxpayers money to buy guns for the police for officers to use them as tools to intimidate citizens even in church.

“It's unfortunate we were all showering praises on the new IGP and this has happened but the police service is a human institution, parliament is also a human institution, we are all evolving.

“If we have used our own tax payers money to buy guns for you then you use it as tools to attack us in churches, then I find it hard to understand,” Ahmed Ibrahim who is also MP for Banda Constituency told Citi News in an interview on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service in a letter last night clarified that the officers who were in the church of the Madina MP were not there to offer protection.

It however notes that it will use legal means to have its session with the MP for his alleged involvement in the blockade of roads in his constitution during the demonstration he led last Monday.