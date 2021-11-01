Dafiamekpor, Xavier-Sosu want Chief Justice removed from GLC

Listen to article

Two Members of Parliament (MPs) have initiated a Private Member’s bill to have the Chief Justice (CJ), Kwesi Anim Yeboah, and other Justices of the Supreme Court removed from the General Legal Council (GLC).

The two MPs are Rockson Nelson Dafiamekpor, MP for South Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region, and Francis Xavier-Sosu, MP for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The two NDC MPs in a letter dated October 26, 2021, addressed to the Clerk of Parliament headlined “Private Member’s Bill,” is seeking an amendment to legal education.

According to the letter, the bill is to amend the Legal Profession Act 1960, Act 32 to exclude the Chief Justice as well as other Supreme Court justices from the GLC.

“This is to redefine the functions of the GLC and provide for reforms in Legal Education such that accredited facilities of law with requisite facilities would be licensed to run professional law courses in the country,” the letter said.

---Classfmonline.com