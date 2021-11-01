ModernGhana logo
01.11.2021 Social News

Traffic lights not working in Koforidua

Traffic lights in Koforidua in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region have not worked for years endangering the lives of road users.

The non-functional traffic systems, which are meant to control traffic are situated at the Eastern Regional Hospital bypass, the Koforidua Laundry and Y&K.

The one situated at the Estate Junction, however, functions inappropriately.

The traffic signals have not received any attention from the appropriate authorities.

Speaking in an interview with CTV’s Kamal Ahmed, Eastern Regional Road Safety Director, Dennis Yeribu noted that some drivers become recalcitrant and reluctant while driving which may lead to road crashes, catastrophes and delay with pedestrians also at risk especially cyclists and students when the traffic signals do not function.

He indicated that if the traffic systems function appropriately, drivers will be obliged to observe the signals, so that the lives of pedestrians are not endangered.

The Eastern Regional Road Safety Director urged drivers using the roads across the town to reduce their speed and drive less than 30 Kilometres per hour to avoid crashing into traffic posts which has become common in the area.

He also called on partner agencies including the Department of Urban Roads (DUR) to help fix the traffic systems to ensure safety of road users.

