01.11.2021

No assemblymember was forced to kneel to beg — Juaben palace

The Juaben Traditional Council has rubbished claims that the Assembly members were asked to kneel to apologise to the Omanhene, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, for apparently voting against the President’s Municipal Chief Executive nominee.

In a rejoinder issued on Sunday, October 31 by its Registrar, Kwaku Ankomah Asare, the Council said no Assembly member was forced to kneel to apologise to the Chairman of the Council of State at his palace.

“After all the Omanhene had no mechanism to know how members voted,” it concluded.

It has described the stories circulating on social media as “vicious lies” and “propaganda” and decided to “set the records straight”.

Find the rejoinder below:

111202163611-g30n1r5edx-juaben-traditional-council

111202163612-0f728m3xxs-juaben-traditional-council

111202163612-0f72ym3xxs-juaben-traditional-council1

111202163612-h41o2s6fey-juaben-traditional-council1

---3news.com

