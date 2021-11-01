ModernGhana logo
[VIDEOS] Bring my money or else you will see, foolish people — Rejected Asante Juaben MCE nominee demands bribe money from Assemblymembers

The rejected nominee for the Municipal Chief Executive Position for Asante Juaben, Alex Sarfo Kantanka says he will do everything possible to collect back the monies he allegedly gave to the Assembly Members supposedly to confirm his nomination.

Mr. Sarfo Kantanka threatens to deal with any member who refuses to refund the bribe money.

In a viral video, Mr. Sarfo Kantanka, alias Chairman Aluta is seen furiously demanding the bribe money from the Assembly Members whom he suspects did not vote for him.

ModernGhana News’ deep throat sources at the Assembly reveal that the nominee spent about GHS40,000 in an attempt to influence the Assembly Members to confirm him.

He polled only 10 votes out of 26 votes cast, leading to his outright disqualification to even be renominated by the President.

At the Juaben Municipal Assembly where the confirmation exercise took place on Monday, scores of youth massed up threatening to attack Assembly Members for rejecting Chairman Aluta the second time.

