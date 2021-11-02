ModernGhana logo
MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai reshapes, regravels section of bad roads in constituency

By Tarlue Melvin
The affected roads include Adiembra -Sefwi Bekwai road; Sukusuku - Sefwi Bekwai road; Muoho - Kwaaso road; Patabuoso Nkwanta - Chirano road; Asawinso - Nkronua road; Degede - Nsuontam road; Aboabo Junction - Aboabo; Dominibo No 2 - Wenchi; Wenchi - Aboduabo; Hwenampori - Chine; Bethlehem - Sefwi Krom and others; Tanoso - Adupiri; Anhwiaso - Bayerebon No. 1 etc.

Meanwhile, some of these roads have been awarded by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to be tiled but the contractors have either not gone to the site or abandoned the site.

There is therefore the need for this short term measure.

The equipment hired by the Member of Parliament for the activities includes two Tipper Trucks, One 336DL Excavator, One 14H Motor Grader, One smooth Roller, One Pick Up and One Low bed (to carry the roller and the Excavator from one road to another).

According to the chairman of the committee for roads and transport at the office of the Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, Mr. Father Badu, the cost for the rental of the equipment for a day is GHS11,000.00, the total operators' chop money is GHS1000.00 for a day and the average cost of fuel for a day is GHS4000.00 making a total of GHS16,000.00 for each working day.

The work started on the 17th October 2021 and it is expected to be completed on the 30th November 2021 which is 45 days. The total cost for the whole project is GHS720,000.00 and the source of funding is Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng's personal income.

In a related story, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng promised to provide 25 mechanised boreholes for the constituency within his 4years mandate at the cost of GHS30,000.00 per one making a total of GHS750,000.00 from his personal income.

He has so far provided and handed over nine boreholes with three at advanced stages which are to be completed and handed over in December 2021.

The remaining 13 will be completed in 2022.

