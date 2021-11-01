E/R: Police chase 10 armed men who attempted abducting Piengua Chief

The Akosombo Divisional Command is on a manhunt for some 10 armed men who attempted to kidnap the Divisional Chief of Piengua in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The armed men intercepted Nene Oblisan Kaka Madokpo Tetteh Zogli III, while on his way to celebrate the Piengua Ngmayem festival on Saturday.

They also disrupted the celebration at the Piengua Yokwernor M/A JHS park near Agormanya in the process, causing harm to several others.

The police swiftly moved in to rescue the chief, but the abductors managed to escape.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, told Citi News the police have begun investigations but added that the Chief is also being held for failing to notify the police ahead of the public event.

“On Friday the Police in Odumase based on intelligence went to the Chief of Piengua and advised him not to hold the festival. He was rather adamant and insisted on going ahead with the celebration with or without the Police.”

“On his way to the durbar grounds with some of his subjects, he was kidnapped by some 10 fully armed men. He was rescued and taken to the police station. The abductors, unfortunately, managed to flee. We are searching for them.”

“We are however holding the chief for failing to notify the police about the public event.”

