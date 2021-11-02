George Fox University to honour CEO Of K. Badu Agrochemicals

Listen to article

Dr. Augustine Kofi Badu, Chief Executive Officer of K. Badu Agrochemicals is set to receive an International Honorary Fellowship Award at The Law Faculty Auditorium, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology come 10th November, 2021 by George Fox University, USA.

In a letter of notice addressed to Dr. Augustine Kofi Boadu ahead of the Honorary Conferment, it was stated that the governing council at George Fox University in Newberg OR, USA, has the pleasure of informing him Dr. Augustine Kofi Badu, that the joint committee of the faculty of the College of Physical Therapy has approved the recommendation proposed by Rectitude International Mission and its affiliate with the Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce, and Administration (BORGCA) to receive an Honorary Fellowship (Doctor of Science) in AgriBusiness Management.

"We wish to recognize you, of your outstanding achievements, commitment, dedication to hard-work; henceforward to be conferred with an Honorary Fellowship.

"The governing council of George Fox University is now proud to inform Dr. Augustine Kofi Badu of the Honorary Fellowship that the university will confer on you, Doctor of Science in AgriBusiness Management [Honoris Causa] coming Wednesday, 10th November 2021 at 2pm at the Law Faculty Auditorium, KNUST.

"On behalf of the university, I congratulate you on your achievements for this award and look forward to presenting you with this honorary title and award," the letter signed by Professor Tyler Cuddeford, PT, PhD, the Associate Dean of the College of Physical Therapy, George Fox University stated.