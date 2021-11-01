Police made tactical move to arrest Madina MP at Church — ACP Kwesi Ofori

The Acting Director of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori has revealed that the police attempt to arrest the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu in the church was a “tactical move.”

According to him, the Madina MP refused to honour several invitations extended him by the police administration.

He said the MP actions warranted the church arrest though he refused to explain what exactly those tactical moves are.

He told Happy FM’s Samuel Eshun on Monday that the Madina lawmaker action seeks to dent the reputation of the police service by ignoring their invitations to the extent of granting interviews to various news outlets challenging the police administration.

“Every citizen is obliged to respond to the invitation of the Police. Because of that police went there and through one way or the other, you ridicule the police. I think it is not too appropriate.

“But he should do the honourable thing and come and ask of his charges, that is all the police is saying,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Madina reportedly escaped another arrest by the police on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Believers House of Prayer Ministries in Madina.

News went around that security personnel surrounded the church in their bid to arrest the MP but supporters of the MP in addition to some senior members of the Minority in Parliament also massed up against the police.

Some party members who were at the church tell Newsmen that the police had no warrant of arrest.

Hon. Xavier-Sosu was invited by the police to assist them in investigations regarding some occurrences during a demonstration with some youth in his constituency last Monday.

ACP Ofori said the police is combing everywhere for him saying, “the police could have done the arrest if they want to but something might have occurred when they arrived…”

He hinted that the police would ensure that every Ghanaian obeyed the laws of the country, Members of Parliament included.