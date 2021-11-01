We are deeply brokenhearted over death of Saaka Karim - Founder of Damongo Youth Parliament

Listen to article

The founder of the Damongo Youth Parliament (DYP), who doubles as the Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area, Hon. Ananpansah, B Abraham has disclosed that the death of Saaka Karim (Lotic) has left a vacuum in the hearts of leadership and members of the Damongo Youth Parliament.

According to him, until his untimely death Lotic dedicated himself to the advocacy for a better Gonjaland through the Damongo Youth Parliament, where he was serving as the Public Relations Officer.

The founder of the youth advocacy propagating group also revealed that activities of the Damongo Youth Parliament, have been suspended forthwith to mourn the demise of the deceased.

Find below the full statement by the founder of Damongo Youth Parliament, Hon. Ananpansah B. Abraham.

LIFE IS BUT A WALKING SHADOW: DAMONGO YOUTH PARLIAMENT (DYP) COMMISERATE WITH FAMILY OF OUR P.R.O,SAAKA KARIM OF BLESSED MEMORY

Life’s but a walking shadow, a power player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more.” (Macbeth).

In the Qur’an, specifically Surah Baqarah Ayat 156 it states, “Who, when disaster strikes them, say, “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.”

Today,our eyes are heavy,our hearts are troubled,but as believers,we believe every soul owes God and death.

Death indeed, is inescapable! To die, to sleep; To sleep, perchance to dream.

Saaka Karim (Lotic) has fully played his part on the slippery stage of life. Damongo Youth Parliament (DYP) will miss that committed P.R.O who was very passionate about the development of Gonjaland.

Lotic as he was affectionately called played an instrumental role when the idea of the formation of Damongo Youth Parliament (DYP) was mooted. I had always described him as the most committed panelist of our Parliament ON Air program. Anytime the story of the Damongo Youth Parliament is to be written or told,the name Saaka Karim (Lotic) will form a core memory.

In this very trying times,our supplications are to the wife and family of Saaka Karim of blessed memory. Revelation 21:4 'He will wipe every tear from their eyes. ...

Psalm 34:18. The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.

Psalm 147:3. He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.

By way of mourning the untimely demise of our late brother, Damongo Youth Parliament has suspended all its activities forthwith. The Parliament and its mother body, PAD FM will bring listeners a live radio interaction of the life and story of the late Saaka Karim on the morning show come Tuesday morning from 9:00 am (breakfast show).

Kindly listen below the last interview Lotic granted to PAD FM on behalf of the Damongo Youth Parliament (DYP).

RIPP bosom friend, till we meet again. We'll forever remember and miss your dedication, humour and hardwork.

It is indeed finished and you've dully accomplished your mission on earth!

........................................

ANANPANSAH,B ABRAHAM (AB)

(Founder, Damongo Youth Parliament-DYP)

0241129910/0200704844