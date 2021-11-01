MCE nominee for East Gonja rejected for the second time

Listen to article

Municipal Chief Executive nominee for East Gonja, Mr Mohammed Tamimu, has been rejected for the second time by members of the assembly in another round of voting.

The second attempt to confirm the President's nominee saw him gather 9 'Yes' votes out of the 34 total valid votes cast representing 26.47% and 25 'NO'votes representing 73.53%.

Over one hundred security personnel were deployed to the scene to avert any unforeseen circumstances as witnessed during the first round of voting in October this year.

It would be recalled that Modernghana News reported on October 4th, 2021 that voting processes for the confirmation of the MCE nominee in the first exercise came to an abrupt end after confusion ensued between Assembly members and the Electoral Commission over a plan to subvert the outcome of the election.

Reports at the time said the President's nominee, failed to get the approval of members of the Assembly after receiving 10 'Yes' votes representing 29.41% as against 24 'NO'votes representing 70.58%.

It is expected that the president would nominate a different person to replace Hon. Mohammed Tamimu following his second rejection today.

Background

Two MDCE'S nominees for East Gonja and Bole in the Savannah Region were earlier rejected by members of their respective assemblies during the first round of voting.

They were later renominated by the President through the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril after they failed to meet the threshold of 2/3 majority of the votes cast.

It became prudent after the 21 days expected to be used for the confirmation of MMDCE's per the standing orders of the local government act as enshrined in the 1992 Republican Constitution expired.

However, the President's nominee for Bole Hon. Veronica Alele Hemeng has since been confirmed in the second round of voting which took place on October 28th, 2021 after she polled 31 'Yes' votes representing 79.48% and 8 'NO' votes representing 20.52% from a total of 39 valid votes cast.