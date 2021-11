The driver of the black Mercedes Benz who was arrested for allegedly driving recklessly at Opeibea House, Airport, has been fined GHS1,800.

Kofi Sasa was fined on Monday, November 1.

His case was first called on Monday, October 25 but he could not show up due to poor health.

The Police said he had been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

He was picked up by Police Sunday, October 24.

