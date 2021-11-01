East Gonja: Akufo-Addo’s MCE nominee Mohammed Tamimu rejected again

President Akufo-Addo’s Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for East Gonja Municipal Assembly in the Savannah Region, Tamimu Mohammed has been rejected again.

The first election by the Assembly Members in the municipality took place in October but ended abruptly due to confusion with the electoral body.

Today, the Assembly members converged in the presence of heavy military numbering close to 100 and drawn from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prison Service, and the Ghana National Fire Service.

After the process, Mohammed Tamimu only managed to poll 9 out of 34 votes cast as he was rejected for the second time.

Today’s election was conducted in the presence of Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, former MP for Salaga South, and Savannah Regional Minister, Salia Braimah, the MP for the area, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah, and the MD for the Ghana Water Company.

Following his second rejection today and agitations from the youth, President Akufo-Addo may have to make a different nomination to replace Tamimu Mohammed.