A/R: One dead after collapse of building at Asuofua Asamang

A building that collapsed at Asuofua Asamang in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti region has killed a five-year-old girl, Modernghana News can sadly report.

Sources confirm that the incident occurred on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

According to information gathered, the child identified as Maame Mary took money from her mother Madam Adwoa Pokua yesterday to go and buy porridge.

In the company of friends, the five-year-old girl who passed by a building under renovation unfortunately met her death.

It is understood that the building collapsed and killed her instantly. Her colleagues on the other hand managed to escape unharmed after the collapse.

The police after subsequently being contacted, picked up the body of the kindergarten pupil and has deposited it at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The security agency is today looking into the matter and expected to engage owners of the building that collapsed.