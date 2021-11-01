ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.11.2021 Social News

17 die in early morning accident at Offinso Abofuor

17 die in early morning accident at Offinso Abofuor
Listen to article

About 17 passengers have lost their lives in an early morning accident on the Offinso Abofuor road in the Offinso North Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The accident, according to eyewitnesses involved a Sprinter bus headed towards the North and a trailer truck that was driving in the opposite direction.

One of them lost control and the two vehicles collided leading to the death of the 17 passengers with several others injured.

The injured victims and the bodies have been conveyed to the St. Patrick Hospital at Offinso for treatment and preservation respectively.

ModernGhana News is following the news closely and will be updating readers soon.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Treason trial: Reject recordings outright – defence lawyers pray court
01.11.2021 | Social News
Traffic lights not working in Koforidua
01.11.2021 | Social News
No assemblymember was forced to kneel to beg — Juaben palace
01.11.2021 | Social News
West Hills manager, contractor granted bail after blocking China Mall entrance with heavy rocks
01.11.2021 | Social News
E/R: Police chase 10 armed men who attempted abducting Piengua Chief
01.11.2021 | Social News
We are deeply brokenhearted over death of Saaka Karim - Founder of Damongo Youth Parliament
01.11.2021 | Social News
Aboboyaa operators defy Henry Quartey's ban, still using Accra-Tema motorway
01.11.2021 | Social News
Juaben residents threaten to beat assembly members after second rejection of MCE nominee
01.11.2021 | Social News
Benz driver fined GHS1,800 for reckless driving
01.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line