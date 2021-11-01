17 die in early morning accident at Offinso Abofuor

Listen to article

About 17 passengers have lost their lives in an early morning accident on the Offinso Abofuor road in the Offinso North Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The accident, according to eyewitnesses involved a Sprinter bus headed towards the North and a trailer truck that was driving in the opposite direction.

One of them lost control and the two vehicles collided leading to the death of the 17 passengers with several others injured.

The injured victims and the bodies have been conveyed to the St. Patrick Hospital at Offinso for treatment and preservation respectively.

ModernGhana News is following the news closely and will be updating readers soon.