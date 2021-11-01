Stop attacking the media; correct your mistakes for 2024 – NPP Germany to Mahama

Former Ghana president John Dramani Mahama

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) branch in Germany has lambasted ex-President John Dramani Mahama for his continuous attack on the media.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC in a recent public engagement attacked the media for his loss in the election.

He alleged that journalists in the country have allowed themselves to be influenced by his opponents.

Not happy with the comments from the ex-President, NPP Germany in a press statement has taken John Dramani Mahama to the cleaners.

According to the branch, the blame games of the former president has become one too many and it is time he corrected his mistakes in preparation for the next general election.

“Former President Mahama is holding everyone in Ghana accountable for his losses in elections 2016 and 2020. He has done this blame series unapologetically without making time to make amends with his party and the many he wronged while he was blinded by power.

“He should make time to correct his mighty mistakes and retool the party to win elections without him necessarily being the flagbearer,” part of a statement signed by communications director Nana Osei Boateng reads.

Insisting that Mr. Mahama must learn to live with the truth, the NPP Germany adds that the sense of nationality of the former president has been washed down the drains because of greed and power-drunkenness.

Below is the full statement from NPP Germany:

Press Release

NPP Germany

28.10.21

MAHAMA MUST STOP THE INTIMIDATION OF THE MEDIA

Long live President Akufo Addo

Long live NPP

Long live Ghana

...Signed...

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director.