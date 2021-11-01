ModernGhana logo
01.11.2021 Headlines

Anti-gay bill doesn’t deserve any special treatment – CDD-Ghana Director to Parliament

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh is unimpressed with the 'special treatment' being given to the anti-gay bill in Parliament.

Due to the high interest in the bill by Ghanaians, the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin says there will be no delays in its passage.

In addition, he has noted that voting and all matters on the LGBTQI+ Bill will be made public.

But Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh insists that the populist approach is not the best.

“Not only is this a bill driven by a lot of populists, now you want to use populist means to rush it through parliament,” he said in an interview on TV3.

According to the CDD-Ghana Executive Director, “There is no reason why this bill should get any special treatment from the speaker of from any member or Parliament."

Despite his reservations, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh notes that he is all for the public voting and wants all decisions taken in Parliament from henceforth to be made public as well.

“In principle am in favour of members of Parliament, the votes that they cast on all matters to be known because if you are a representative of a constituency you represent us in Parliament, that is the principle then we must know how you are representing us.

“It has to apply to everything. There shouldn’t be special rules or special dispensation made for this bill, it doesn’t deserve it , there is no reason why it should be given that kind of dispensation,” the CDD-Ghana Executive Director noted.

