Make all voting in parliament public; not just LGBTQI+ bill – CDD-Ghana Director

The Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh is pushing for all voting in Parliament to be made public.

He argues that since Members of Parliament (MPs) are in the House to represent the people in their respective constituencies, the people at all times deserved to know the decisions they are taking on their behalf.

“In principle am in favour of members of Parliament, the votes that they cast on all matters to be known because if you are a representative of a constituency you represent us in Parliament, that is the principle then we must know how you are representing us,” Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh said in an interview on TV3.

His view follows Speaker of Parliament decision to make voting and all other matters on the LGBTQI+ Bill in Parliament public.

While insisting that the anti-gay bill does not deserve any special treatment from Parliament, the Executive Director of CDD-Ghana opines that such treatment should be for all issues in Parliament.

“It has to apply to everything,” Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh stressed while adding, “There shouldn’t be special rules or special dispensation made for this bill, it doesn’t deserve it, there is no reason why it should be given that kind of dispensation.”

Discourse on the anti-gay bill in Parliament continues amid divided opinion on the matter. Although majority of Ghanaians and MPs want it to be passed, there are other people opposing it.