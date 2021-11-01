ModernGhana logo
01.11.2021 Headlines

Police guard for Madina MP interdicted over misconduct

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Police guard for Madina MP interdicted over misconduct
Inspector Daniel Agbavor, the police guard of the Member of Parliament for the Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu has been interdicted for alleged misconduct.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, the guard is alleged to have recklessly driven into a crowd after a protest last Monday, 25th October, 2021, in the Madina Constituency, directly endangering the lives of two Senior Officers and other civilians.

The two officers officially subsequently reported the incident to the Police Administration for investigations and possible disciplinary action.

With the interdiction of Daniel Agbavor, the Parliamentary Protection Unit has been tasked to assign a new guard to the Madina MP.

Meanwhile, the Police has rubbished reports that it dispatched officers in plain clothing to the church of Francis Xavier-Sosu to arrest him on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

According to the security agency, contrary to the misleading reports yesterday, any officer that was present at the church was only there to protect the lawmaker.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

