01.11.2021 Headlines

Reports of plain-clothed officers dispatched to arrest Madina MP untrue – Police

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has clarified that it never dispatched officers in plain-clothing to arrest for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu in a church on Sunday, October 31.

On Sunday afternoon, there were several reports that the Madina MP narrowly escaped arrest while in church preaching.

With the attention of the Police drawn to the allegation, it says the reports carry no truth.

“Stories circulating that some Police personnel had been dispatched to arrest the MP at a church today Sunday, October 31, 2021, are untrue.

“Any plain-clothed Police personnel found on the premises of the church may have been there for intelligence purposes and not to effect an arrest,” a statement from the Police signed by ACOP Kwesi Ofori has said.

It adds, “The Police Administration will continue to conduct investigations into this matter and we urge the public to continue to support us as we maintain law and order.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has also disclosed that it is looking into certain alleged criminal acts that occurred during the Francis Xavier-Sosu-led demonstration in Madina last Monday.

The security agency notes that it shall continue to use every legal means to interrogate all other suspects including the Honourable MP for Madina.

Below is the full statement from the police:

