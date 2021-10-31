ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
31.10.2021 Social News

NCCE calls for revival of neighbourhood watchdog committees in Ghana

NCCE calls for revival of neighbourhood watchdog committees in Ghana
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is advocating the revival of neighbourhood watchdog committees as part of efforts to improve security in and around the country.

Mr Emmanuel Kwadwo Wiredu, the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Director of the Commission, who made the call, said adequate security at the community level was as important as the security of the State.

He said strengthening security at the local level could reflect in the national security architecture and stressed the need for stakeholders to take steps to revive dormant watchdog committees across the country.

He was speaking at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting on violent extremism organised by the NCCE in collaboration with the National Security Ministry.

The meeting formed part of a campaign to promote national cohesion and peaceful co-existence across the country.

Mr Wiredu said prioritising personal security was the best form of security and urged communities to revive and adequately resource watchdog committees to help bring down crime.

This, he said, was the way to go since the Police could not be everywhere to provide the needed security for citizens.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Owusu Ansah, the Abuakwa Divisional Police Commander, advised the public, especially religious and other social groups, to seek police protection when organising public events.

He said mass gatherings could be fertile grounds for extremists to strike, saying that the vulnerability of participants of such gatherings could be exploited by terrorists as being witnessed in other neighbouring countries.

He, therefore, called for the cooperation of the public to enhance police intelligence gathering in the interest of public safety.

Participants at the meeting, including representatives of political parties, faith-based organisations, youth groups and persons with disabilities, applauded the NCCE for the initiative and urged the Commission to extend it to local communities.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
An MP can only evade arrest if he is on his way from or to Parliament — Prof. Kofi Abotsi
31.10.2021 | Social News
Terrorist attack can happen anywhere — Ghana warned
31.10.2021 | Social News
Movement of young women petition Volta Regional Minister on violence, harassment Convention
31.10.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: Women suffering more than men — study
31.10.2021 | Social News
Police train personnel on motor riding skills, firing whiles on motorbike and manoeuvring to fight daylight robbery
31.10.2021 | Social News
I didn’t mention Shatta Wale’s name in my prophesy, I only said Charles – Jesus Ahuofe breaks silence
31.10.2021 | Social News
Some worshippers fled over attempt to arrest Xavier Sosu – Pastor
31.10.2021 | Social News
We ruled Ghana and made alot of sacrifices than any group; the Anlo spirit must rise — Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe
31.10.2021 | Social News
Walewale-Bolga crash: Another police officer dies after gory incident
31.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line