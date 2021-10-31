An MP can only evade arrest if he is on his way from or to Parliament — Prof. Kofi Abotsi

The Dean of the University of Professional Studies , Accra (UPSA) Law School, Professor Kofi Abotsi says the Police are not under any obligation to inform or seek permission from the Speaker of Parliament before arresting any Member of Parliament.

In his view, a lawmaker can only evade an arrest if he is on his way from or to Parliament.

In a tweet, he said “The police are not duty-bound to inform or seek the permission of the speaker before effecting an arrest of an MP. The authority of the police to arrest extends to everyone except the President.

“An MP can only evade an arrest if he is on his way from or to Parliament.”

—3news.com