ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
31.10.2021 Social News

Police train personnel on motor riding skills, firing whiles on motorbike and manoeuvring to fight daylight robbery

Police train personnel on motor riding skills, firing whiles on motorbike and manoeuvring to fight daylight robbery
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Upper East Regional Police Command has trained 55 personnel on Motorbike and High Risk Operations to effectively fight crime in the Region.

The personnel were drawn from the Bolgatanga, Bawku and Navrongo Divisions, the Regional Special Weapons and Tactics unit and the Police Public Safety Training school (PPSTS) at Pwalugu in the Talensi District of the Region, for the two weeks of intensive training.

The personnel were taken through riding skills and manoeuvring in built-up areas, effective firing and firing in motion, riding and advancing to a target among other skills.

Speaking at the closing ceremony at the PPSTS, the Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, the Regional Police Commander, commended the trainers and trainees for their dedication and commitment to the training programme.

He entreated the officers to allow the skills they acquired during the training to manifest in their assigned duties so that the Command would derive the full benefit of their training, and further reduce crime rate in the Region.

DCOP Dr Gariba assurance the personnel that plans were underway to provide visibility patrols in the Region with the needed logistics to effectively combat crime and maintain law and order across the entire area.

The trainees as part of the closing ceremony displayed their skills on the motorbikes as per the training they acquired to the admiration of the Regional Commander and some Senior Police Officers at the ceremony.

Notable among the officers were the Director of the PPSTS, Chief Superintendent Wilson Aniagyei, the Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Ruben Dugah and the Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, David Fianko-Okyere.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
NCCE calls for revival of neighbourhood watchdog committees in Ghana
31.10.2021 | Social News
An MP can only evade arrest if he is on his way from or to Parliament — Prof. Kofi Abotsi
31.10.2021 | Social News
Terrorist attack can happen anywhere — Ghana warned
31.10.2021 | Social News
Movement of young women petition Volta Regional Minister on violence, harassment Convention
31.10.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: Women suffering more than men — study
31.10.2021 | Social News
I didn’t mention Shatta Wale’s name in my prophesy, I only said Charles – Jesus Ahuofe breaks silence
31.10.2021 | Social News
Some worshippers fled over attempt to arrest Xavier Sosu – Pastor
31.10.2021 | Social News
We ruled Ghana and made alot of sacrifices than any group; the Anlo spirit must rise — Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe
31.10.2021 | Social News
Walewale-Bolga crash: Another police officer dies after gory incident
31.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line