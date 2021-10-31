We ruled Ghana and made alot of sacrifices than any group; the Anlo spirit must rise — Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe

Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI, Dufia of Whuti, Paramount Chief of Kome-Shime and Miafiaga of Anlo has said he is ready to help in any way possible rekindle the spirit in the people towards the progress of the Anlo state.

The newly installed chief said there were lots of good qualities of the Anlo-Ewe that must be harnessed to bring the needed transformation in not just Anlo but in the entire Volta Region.

Togbi Tamakloe, who at his outdooring ceremony on Saturday at Whuti, a beautiful township known for its quiet ambience and some historic tourist sites opened his speech with “Anlo must rise” and concluded with “the Anlo spirit must rise.”

He is hopeful that dream could be achieved with a united front, shots at development projects and the compassion of natives in the diaspora towards the land.

“We ruled Ghana more than any other group of people in Ghana. We made a lot of sacrifices for the good of this country. We can also use the same energy to serve our people. We're highly educated, resourceful and all the other good qualities. I have come to help and to work with you,” he said.

The Chief Administrative Officer Consultant in Canada and President of Ghana Friendship Association of Edmonton called for unity among the chiefs and people to allow for development projects such as “dredging the Keta Lagoon to have the biggest man-made fish pond in the universe,” and diversifying agriculture to benefit the teeming unemployed youth.

The widely travelled Togbi Tamakloe also called on sons and daughters of Anlo in diaspora to “come back home and help the state as a matter of conscience” to make it a place they would want.

The outdooring ceremony chaired by Mr Alex Kwasi Bruks, founder of Bruks Associates and which saw a display of rich tradition and culture, had chiefs from all three wings of Anlo State (left, middle and right) including; Togbi Gbordzor III, the Dusifiaga of Anlo, prominent citizens and members of the diplomatic corps who included Mr Eliphas Barine, Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana and Awoki Panassa, the Togolese Ambassador to Ghana.

Ms Grace Jeanet Mason, South African High Commissioner to Ghana who was the Guest of Honour spoke of the immeasurable contributions of chiefs and queens to the socio-economic development of the people and prayed for the Almighty's guidance for Togbi Tamakloe to lead his people to prosperity.

She said her first ever visit to the region showed Volta which she called a “place of beauty” with “prestigious beaches” offered tourism potentials that could be developed to create jobs saying, corporation between Ghana and South Africa in tourism and arts and culture could be beneficial to both countries and called on traditional leaders to contribute towards that corporation.

The 58-year old Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI, known in his private life as Mr Ezekiel Keli Tamakloe, holds a Master of Business Administration and a Sociology major with a Diploma in Education, is a former Edmonton Police Commissioner.

The recipient of several leadership awards including National Honours award, Achievers of Ghana, and Lifetime Achievement award recognition, has lived in and travelled through North America, Europe and African countries including Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Zambia, Botswana, Togo and Kenya.

