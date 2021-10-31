Government commits extra $200 million to TVET sector — Education Minister

Government is committing an additional US$ 200 million to transform the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector in the country.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education, said the additional funding was ample testimony of the government's commitment to supporting the TVET sector, which is key to its transformation agenda.

The Minister's speech was read by Mr Benjamin Gyasi, Chief Director of the Ministry, at the closing session of the National Skills Competition and TVET EXPO 2021 in Accra.

The TVET EXPO and Skills Competition attracted participants from second cycle technical institutions and technical universities across the country.

Seventy-three competitors took part in the National Skills Competition in 14 skill areas such as Graphic Design, Fashion, Welding, Electrical Installation, Mechatronic, Auto Body Works, Cooking, Carpentry, Brick Laying and Hair Dressing, among others.

Dr Adutwum explained that the government had committed more than US$700 million to revamp and transform TVET over the last four years.

He said the funds were being used to re-equip and retool TVET institutions and Technical Universities in a bid to make Ghana the hub of TVET excellence across Africa in line with President Nana Akufo-Addo's vision.

Dr Adutwum said the extra US$200 million being provided by the government was through the Jobs and Skills Project to ensure quality in the students produced as well as provide support for the Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs) through the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) and Ghana Enterprise Agency respectively.

He said the government was retooling the entire educational sector, making TVET a central pillar starting from the basic schools.

He said technical institutions at the second cycle level were receiving facelifts and the whole TVET sector was being transformed by infrastructure, befitting retooled workshops and laboratories with the state-of-the art equipment.

Dr Adutwum said during the COVID-19 lockdown with all borders closed Ghana was able to produce enough nose masks for the citizenry to significantly reduce the spread of the virus.

“With the right equipment, tools, skills and mindset Ghana Beyond Aid is indeed plausible and possible,” he added.

He said the TVET sector was undergoing a revolution and charged Ghanaians to get on board as the government's commitment was unwavering.

He commended the country's development partners and agencies for their continuous support to the nation.

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, Executive Director, CTVET, in his comment, expressed delight in the success of the TVET EXPO 2021 and National Skills Competition and was thrilled about the kind of skills displayed by the youth at the exhibition.

“This is the beginning of a skillful future for our beloved country Ghana… the geniuses by which we have been inspired by the mind-blowing display of knowledge and skills by these young ones who are indeed our future, give us hope as a country,” he said.

He urged participants to ensure that the lessons learnt from the programme would inspire them to venture into skills and vocational training to be able to employ themselves.

In all, the 44 competitors, who took part in the National Skills Competition for the 14 skill areas, were awarded medals for emerging as the winners, first and second runners-up.

GNA