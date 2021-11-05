ModernGhana logo
Emotional leaders are not rational decision makers; they act like children making their followers suffer — Prophet

Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, founder of the Power Chapel Worldwide said leaders who allow emotions to cloud their judgement will always fail and by large their following.

He noted that people who are emotional act like kids and are often not rational in their decisions. "Understand that you cannot let emotions master you. Your age doesn't make you a man, it is your process and maturity that makes you a man."

Highlighting what leaders should expect, the Power Chapel Worldwide leader indicated that, leaders must be firm and apply maximum reasoning to their decisions.

He said they must not assume persons close to them to like them wholeheartedly. "It takes the people that are close to you to hurt you, to offend you but as a leader grow above it and let it go."

He added, "Let them hurt you but, don't hurt them. Let them talk about you but, don't talk about them. Let them misrepresent you but, don't misrepresent them. Let them lie on you but, don't lie on them."

Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng made these remarks in a video posted by FA Boateng on his Facebook wall. He was teaching on the topic "Keys to Effective Leadership".

In concluding his teaching, he underscored the fact that those who want to become leaders must learn not to react to everything that happens around them.

"If you want to be a leader, if you want to be a pastor; if you want to be a prophet; if you want to be a businessman; if you want to be a businesswoman; the kinds of things you would see here, if you don't bring your emotions into check, your mind would go off.

"You've got to insulate your emotions against whatever invasions that come in. And tell yourself that I know that God has made me a leader and I believe and know that my redeemer liveth."

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

A Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

