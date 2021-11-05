Chiefs provoke Otumfuo

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed unhappiness about the manner in which some chiefs and family heads go about encroaching portions of lands belonging to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

To nip the practice in the bud, he issued a stern warning to the chiefs involved to desist from the act or face his wrath.

Asantehene, the Chancellor of the school was speaking at the launching ceremony of the 70th anniversary of KNUST on Wednesday, October 27 2021 under the theme: KNUST- 70 Years of Global Impact, New Age for Renewed Focus" attended by intellectuals and high profile personalities from across the country.

According to the King of the Ashantis, no chief or family head (Abusuapanin) can claim ownership of lands in the region except him, the occupant of the Golden Stool who by the virtue of his status owns all lands in the region.

"Stop encroaching KNUST's lands or continue to mess up and see where power lies," Otumfuo stated, stressing that the encroachers can even go to court to challenge him.

He stated, “There’s no family land in Ashanti. No ‘abusuapanin’ can claim that the land belongs to him, and therefore he has the right to alienate a portion of the university land.

“You can go to any court, take it there. But, I’m sure also there will be a judge who will know that the constitution of Ashanti says, there’s no family land in Ashanti.

“And therefore get the lawyers to take you to court and I will get them to also turn over their decisions to affirm my authorities on the lands.”

Otumfuo emphasised that in Ashanti Region, chiefs are regarded as caretakers with no right to claim ownership of any land.