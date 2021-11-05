Sekyere Kumawu Unit Committee members given bicycles to work

Listen to article

In his effort to make his Unit Committee members relevant and work to the expectation of the people, the Assemblyman for Kumawu Dadieso Electoral Area in the Sekyere Kumawu District of Ashanti Region, Hon Kofi Adade on Sunday, October 24, 2021, donated five bicycles to the committee members to facilitate their work.

The bicycles worth GHS2,000 was financed by the Assemblyman's own resources.

Making the presentation Hon Kofi Adade who also doubles as a news reporter of a Kumasi-based privately-owned radio station Oyerepa 100.7 FM noted that Unit Committee work is purely voluntary which needs support to enable contribute to local governance.

To this end, Hon Adade affectionately called Aljazeera by his sympathizers urged the five beneficiary Unit Committee members to use the bicycles to move around and identify challenges in areas that need to be addressed.

The Queen mother of Kumawu Dadieso Nana Akua Akyiaa congratulated the Assemblyman for the kind gesture and hoped that the donation will motivate the beneficiaries to work hard to realize the developmental agenda of the electoral area.

Receiving the items on behalf of his colleagues, the committee secretary Mr. Stephen Asumadu thanked the Assemblyman for the offer and assured him that they would use the bicycles for the purpose they were donated for to achieve positive results in the area.