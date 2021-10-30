ModernGhana logo
Tricycle rider jailed 10 years for defilement

An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced 22-year-old tricycle rider to 10 years imprisonment for defilement.

Benjamin Akrofi Otumfuor, is said to have defiled the Victim aged 14 in a classroom at a school in Otinibi, near Danfa in Accra.

Charged with defilement, Otumfuor, pleaded guilty and he was convicted on his plea.

According to the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, before sentencing Otumfuor, it considered the age of the accused and the fact that accused was a first offender.

Prosecution led by Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario told the court that the complainant was unemployed and she resides at Otinibi.

Supt. Mario said the Victim is 14 years old and the daughter of the complainant.

Prosecution said on September 8, this year, in the evening, the Victim left the house to visit her grandmother at Otinibi, which was a walking distance away from her house.

Supt. Mario said on her way, accused now convict lured her into one of the classrooms of the government school and had sex with her.

Whiles in the act, accused was caught by witnesses.

Prosecution said at about 7:00pm, accused and the victim were sent naked to the complainant house and the matter was reported to her.

According to the Prosecutor, the complainant reported the matter to the Police and a medical form was issued to her to seek medical care for the Victim.

The victim was treated and her medical form was endorsed.

Prosecution said accused was later arrested by the Police and after investigations, he was charged.

GNA

