ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.10.2021 Social News

West Hills Mall’s Manager, another arrested for allegedly blocking entrance of China Mall

West Hills Mall’s Manager, another arrested for allegedly blocking entrance of China Mall
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Weija Divisional Police Command has arrested two persons for allegedly blocking the entrance to China Mall at Weija with heavy rocks.

The two suspects are James Mensah 42 years, the facility manager of West Hills Mall, and Samuel Annum Adjei, a 44-year-old contractor

“On Saturday, October 30, 2021, at about 2:00 am, the Police at Weija received a distress call from the security man at China mall that some persons were there with a dumping truck, tipping off rocks at the entrance of the China mall located behind the West Hills Mall,” police said in a statement.

The Police immediately moved to the scene.

“At the scene, the police observed that the entrance to the mall indeed had been blocked with rocks.”

The two suspects found at the scene according to the police immediately took their heels upon seeing the officers.

The suspects were given a hot chase by the police, arrested, and sent to the command for questioning.

“The two suspects have admitted to the offence and have been cautioned. All two suspects are presently in police custody, assisting with investigations,” police added in the statement.

Meanwhile, the rocks have been moved from the entrance of the China mall.

—citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Gas explosion at Premier Towers kills one; another in bad condition
30.10.2021 | Social News
Avenor Traditional Council suspends 'Avenor Tutudoza' 2021 over Covid-19
30.10.2021 | Social News
Gov’t direct NABCO trainees to go on mandatory two weeks break
30.10.2021 | Social News
499 aggrieved law students happy with Parliament for ordering GLC to admit them
30.10.2021 | Social News
Health Services Workers’ Union suspends strike after emergency council meeting
30.10.2021 | Social News
Gas explosion at Ministries’ Zenith Bank kills one; another in bad condition
30.10.2021 | Social News
Ex-SSNIT boss, others trial take shape
30.10.2021 | Social News
Someone is behind Dampare's attempt to silence prophetic work but whether they like it or not we'll prophesy — Nigel Gaisie
30.10.2021 | Social News
Parliament’s resolution to GLC, Ghana Law School not binding – CDD
30.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line