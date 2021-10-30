West Hills Mall’s Manager, another arrested for allegedly blocking entrance of China Mall

The Weija Divisional Police Command has arrested two persons for allegedly blocking the entrance to China Mall at Weija with heavy rocks.

The two suspects are James Mensah 42 years, the facility manager of West Hills Mall, and Samuel Annum Adjei, a 44-year-old contractor

“On Saturday, October 30, 2021, at about 2:00 am, the Police at Weija received a distress call from the security man at China mall that some persons were there with a dumping truck, tipping off rocks at the entrance of the China mall located behind the West Hills Mall,” police said in a statement.

The Police immediately moved to the scene.

“At the scene, the police observed that the entrance to the mall indeed had been blocked with rocks.”

The two suspects found at the scene according to the police immediately took their heels upon seeing the officers.

The suspects were given a hot chase by the police, arrested, and sent to the command for questioning.

“The two suspects have admitted to the offence and have been cautioned. All two suspects are presently in police custody, assisting with investigations,” police added in the statement.

Meanwhile, the rocks have been moved from the entrance of the China mall.

