ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.10.2021 Social News

Gas explosion at Premier Towers kills one; another in bad condition

Gas explosion at Premier Towers kills one; another in bad condition
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

Gas explosion at the Premier Towers building around Ministries in Accra, has left one dead, another in critical condition, and a third person with minor injuries.

According to Citi News sources, the deceased and the critically injured person, both welders, were engaged to dismantle a garbage container within the premises of a company that operates from the Premier Towers building, but their cylinders exploded during the process.

1030202153605-l5gsj7u3i1-screen-shot-2021-10-30-at-11.54.59-am

The third victim, an Uber driver, got injured while driving on the nearby road during the explosion.

While the remains of the deceased have been conveyed to the Police hospital, the injured have been sent to the 37 Military Hospital.

Earlier this month, three persons including two students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) died following an explosion at the Juaben Oil Mills in the Ashanti Region.

Nine persons sustained injuries during the incident, but four of them whose conditions were critical were sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The deceased KNUST students were on an industrial attachment at the mills.

—citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
West Hills Mall’s Manager, another arrested for allegedly blocking entrance of China Mall
30.10.2021 | Social News
Avenor Traditional Council suspends 'Avenor Tutudoza' 2021 over Covid-19
30.10.2021 | Social News
Gov’t direct NABCO trainees to go on mandatory two weeks break
30.10.2021 | Social News
499 aggrieved law students happy with Parliament for ordering GLC to admit them
30.10.2021 | Social News
Health Services Workers’ Union suspends strike after emergency council meeting
30.10.2021 | Social News
Gas explosion at Ministries’ Zenith Bank kills one; another in bad condition
30.10.2021 | Social News
Ex-SSNIT boss, others trial take shape
30.10.2021 | Social News
Someone is behind Dampare's attempt to silence prophetic work but whether they like it or not we'll prophesy — Nigel Gaisie
30.10.2021 | Social News
Parliament’s resolution to GLC, Ghana Law School not binding – CDD
30.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line