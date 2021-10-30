ModernGhana logo
Avenor Traditional Council suspends 'Avenor Tutudoza' 2021 over Covid-19

Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, the Paramount Chief of the Avenor Traditional Area and President of the Avenor Traditional Council has said the celebration of the annual 'Avenor Tutudoza' celebrated by the people of Avenor has been cancelled for this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said “The Council does not have any objection to the celebration of smaller festivals in the Traditional Area, so long as they are conducted in strict compliance with all the stated safety protocols”.

The statement, which was signed by the Council's secretary, Mr Raphael Kofi Ameku, wishes each and everyone happy end-of-year celebrations and further urged all to remain cautious in these trying times.

The Avenor Tutudoza is the rebranded festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of Avenor State under the auspices of the Avenor Traditional Council, and the royal patronage of Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, the paramount Chief and President of the Avenor Traditional Council, who is also a member of the National House of Chiefs.

The festival is literally, a call to all sons and daughters of Avenor and non-indigenes to come and see what Avenor is made up of and support in building a better Traditional Area.

GNA

