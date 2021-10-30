LGBTQI+: Ghanaians will not accept such a condescending attitude from the West — Ghanaians Living Abroad

The Coalition of Ghanaians Living Abroad has described as hypocritical the attempt by the West to force Ghana to accept LGBTQ+.
According to the group, even in Europe, not all countries have accepted and legalized LGBTQ+ practices.
It added that in areas where rights have been extended to activities of LGBTQ+, not all the orientations of LGBTQ+ have been given legal recognition.
In the view of the Coalition, LGBTQI+ orientations are emerging rights in some societies, and the fact that some countries have extended rights to a particular behaviour does not make it a universal right.
“How many European countries have passed legislation to accept queer orientations such as bestiality, transage and transabled? Does this not smack of the hypocrisy of the West?
“How can they pick and choose from the shelves of LGBTQ+ but disrespect others for declining to tolerate any form of LGBTQ+ orientation? Ghanaians will not accept such a condescending attitude from the West,” they said.
The full statement has been published below:
28.10.2021
A Statement by the Coalition of Ghanaians Living Abroad in Support of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in Ghana.
The Coalition of Ghanaians Living Abroad in Support of Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill has noticed with excitement a directive from the leadership of Parliament of the Republic of Ghana through the Speaker that the entire process leading to the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill will be public. We are particularly excited to know that the sitting of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, the debate on the floor of Parliament and votes of all individual Members of Parliament will be public.
We would want to pledge our unalloyed support for the Bill that seeks to protect Ghanaian cultural values and the dignity of our nationhood and marriage. The Coalition would like to use this opportunity to clarify our stance and contribution to the debate on the Bill. We are in full support of the Bill, and the following are our grounds:
- LGBTQI+ orientations are neither universal nor natural rights. Natural rights or God-given rights are rights given to every individual by virtual of you being a human being or a creation of God, including speech, movement, association, and marriage. LGBTQI+ orientations are emerging rights in some societies, and the fact that some countries have extended rights to a particular behaviour does not make it a universal right. , Every emerging ''right'' is subject to the values of a country and the general acceptability of that so-called rights. For example, even in Europe, where rights have been extended to activities of LGBTQ+, not all the orientations of LGBTQ+ have been given legal recognition. How many European countries have passed legislation to accept queer orientations such as bestiality, transage and transabled? Does this not smack of the hypocrisy of the West? How can they pick and choose from the shelves of LGBTQ+ but disrespect others for declining to tolerate any form of LGBTQ+ orientation? Ghanaians will not accept such a condescending attitude from the West.
Again, if it is alright for any two consenting adults of the same sex to have a sexual relationship, why would the European Court of Human Rights rule unanimously in June 2016 that homosexual marriage is not a universal right, but such requests must be subject to the laws of the contracting country yet the same court upholds heterosexual marriage as a universal right?
( https://eclj.org/marriage/the - echr - unanimously - confirms - the - non - existence - of - a - right - to gay - marriage )
Is it not mind-boggling when the respected Prof. Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh, an LGBTQ+ champion, says she disapproves of same-sex marriage? Yet, she is moving from one TV station to another advocating for the right of homosexuals? The same Professor disapproves of sodomy but approves of homosexuality. In all countries where LGBTQ have been legalised, same-sex marriage and adoption rights are the next things the LGBTQ+ community demand. How can you approve of a sexual love affair between people of the same sex but disapprove of their marriage? These inconsistencies bring to the fore the question of the real motivation of the gang of 18 academics.
We have also heard the pro-LGBTQ+ argue that they support the criminalisation of incest. How much more inconsistent can they be? Suppose there is nothing wrong with a sexual relationship between consenting adults of the same sex. How then will a consenting sexual relationship between a mother and her adult son be a problem?
What kind of society will we be building for ourselves by recognizing pangender, a term for people who feel that they cannot be labelled as female or male in gender, genderless human beings? What about the transabled? Do we want to have a society where people who feel born disabled will be allowed to break or amputate any part of their body parts to become a person with a disability? The question is, how well have we been able to cater for even those who have natural disabilities and those who have accidental disabilities?
Now, let’s analyse the queer people who identify as transage. Transage means that a child of 13 years can say she feels like 55 years and must be recognised as such legally. In the same way, a 58-year-old can identify as 19 years and must be recognised as such simply because that is how s/he feels. Imagine a situation where a 58-year-old man who identifies as a 19-year-old engages in sex with 13-year-old a girl who also identifies as 55 years. Can the man be charged for rape or defilement, or paedophilia?
On 7th November, 2018, the Telegraph published a story of a 69 year-old Dutchman pensioner who identifies as 45 year-old who is in court asking for his age to be changed according to his feelings. ( https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/11/07/dutch - man - 69 - identifies - 20 - years younger - launches - legal - battle/ ) . As if that is not enough, there are others who feel like they should have been born animals and take steps to adopt the behaviour of animals in line with their orientation. The list of LGBTQ+ absurdities is endless. Are these the kind of things we want to tolerate and recognise in Ghana?
In essence, the support and recognition for LGBTQ+ in Ghana means that we have to reverse some of our laws on incest, sodomy, marriage, paedophilia, prostitution, bestiality, among others, to accommodate the lifestyle choices of LGBTQ+.
In most parts of Europe, comments against LGBTQ+ are considered homophobic or promotion of hatred against the LGBTQ+ community. More so, if it is discovered that a person is married to more than one man or woman in Europe, such a person will face prosecution simply because polyandry and polygyny are illegal in Europe and America. If anti-LGBTQ+ activities and comments are criminalised in the West, who are they to tell us that we are abusing the rights of the LGBTQ+ community by also criminalising pro-LGBTQ+ related activities?
More so, the bill seeks to protect the LGBTQ+ community from mob attacks. Almost on daily basis, we are inundated with stories of attacks against people suspected to be LGBTQ+. Although such attacks are criminal, the perpetrators are hardly punished. The Ghanaian society keeps blind eyes to such acts thereby providing moral support to the attackers since there are no specific laws that deal with most manifestations of LGBTQ+. This bill will give more impetus to existing laws that provide protection for individuals through education and the need to allow the law to handle such matters
On 31st December 2020, a bill against racism was tabled at the United Nations General
Assembly. The Bill was called ‘‘A global call for concrete action for the elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance and the comprehensive implementation of and follow-up to the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action’’ Countries such as the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Israel, France, Germany, Netherlands and all the major European countries voted NO to the Bill. They were not interested in supporting a bill aimed at stopping global racism, yet LGBTQ+ is their priority.
( https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/3896183?ln=en )
In conclusion, Ghanaians are determined to see the passage of the Bill on promoting proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values. We shall make it clear that European pets are pests in Africa. They cannot force their preferences on us. We want to encourage our Members of Parliament to be bold to defend the dignity and proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values by rejecting any form of western cultural imperialism through the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.
God bless our homeland Ghana. Thank you.
