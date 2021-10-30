ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.10.2021 Headlines

Parliament’s order to GLC, law school isn’t interference – Afenyo-Markin

Parliament’s order to GLC, law school isn’t interference – Afenyo-Markin
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Parliament has rejected claims it is interfering in the work of the Judiciary after a resolution by the house instructing the General Legal Council (GLC) to direct the Ghana School of Law to admit some 499 students deemed to have failed in their entrance exams.

The directive was given after Parliament debated and passed a resolution directed at the Minister of Justice and Attorney General and the General Legal Counsel to the effect that the students should be admitted.

The 499 students who claim to have passed the exams and met the requirement for admission have petitioned the President and Speaker of Parliament for an intervention.

However, speaking to Citi News, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin rebuffed suggestions that the house is interring with the work of the judiciary.

He insisted Parliament as a body with oversight responsibility cannot sit aloof and watch for the students to be treated unfairly.

Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin maintained that they will do everything possible to ensure that the students are admitted.

“Parliament is not interfering in the judicial process. It is only speaking as an authority with oversight well aware of the mandate of the General Legal Council and acting in the public interest in making such directive.”

“We are acting in the public interest and we are also saying that as a body with oversight we cannot sit unconcerned for this to continue.”

Background

The 499 LLB graduates were denied entry because they failed to obtain at least 50 percent in both sections of the entrance exam, despite making the pass mark.

These students were only informed of this particular directive after the exam.

Ordinarily, admission to the Ghana School of Law for professional legal education requires that successful candidates obtain a minimum rank of 50 percent during an entrance exam organised by the General Legal Council.

The students had petitioned Parliament and staged protests over their denial.

Some of them also sued the General Legal Council over the issue.

That particular case, involving 143 of the aggrieved students, has been adjourned to November 9.

---citinews

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Amend Act that established GLC – CDD Executive Director to Parliament
30.10.2021 | Headlines
Mahama’s allegation of ballot stuffing borne out of pain, anger from his defeat – NPP
30.10.2021 | Headlines
We increased access to LLB studies and limiting access to professional studies, what're we doing to ourselves? — Afenyo Markin jabs GLC
29.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo pledges to ignite the teaching of Ga Dangme in schools
29.10.2021 | Headlines
Admit 499 law school applicants – Parliament order GLC
29.10.2021 | Headlines
All LLB students who obtained 50% pass mark should be admitted — Parliament to law school
29.10.2021 | Headlines
You're making the study of law unattractive — Afenyo-Markin to Ghana Law School
29.10.2021 | Headlines
A/R: Police, soldiers clash at Suame roundabout
29.10.2021 | Headlines
Update from Juaben chaos: Presiding Member condemns embarrassing military invasion in MCE confirmation
29.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line