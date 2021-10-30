Someone is behind Dampare's attempt to silence prophetic work but whether they like it or not we'll prophesy — Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, leader and founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has claimed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is being remote-controlled by a powerful politician to clamp down on the prophetic work of pastors in the country.

Nigel Gaisie said the Ghana Police Service is attacking prophets but they will rather obey God than man despite the arrests.

He, therefore, called the bluff of the Ghana Police Service saying he will continue to bring out prophecies regardless of the warnings given by the police against such actions that have the tendency to spark trouble in the country.

“It has been revealed to me that there is someone behind it. That person wants to silence the prophetic work. The prophets will decide who God has anointed as Ghana's next president and whether they like it or not we will prophesy. We will obey God than to obey man,” he said on Okay FM in Accra on Thursday whilst reacting to the warning by the police to pastors to stop giving false prophecies.

Some individuals claiming to have the power of God have been having free licence to spread fear and panic in the country for sometime now.

Some go to the extent of predicting election results, often sparking tension, and others are in the habit of declaring death on personalities, especially celebrities in the country.

Strong Warning

On Tuesday, October 26, the Ghana Police Service sent strong warning to prophets who publicly spell doom on people, especially celebrities in the country.

According to the police, such acts are against the laws of the country and prophets who engage in such activities will be made to face the full rigours of the law.

The final warning follows the arrest of Prophet Steven Akwasi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, the founder and leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel International, who gave death prophecy about controversial dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly called Shatta Wale.

The pastor on September 28, openly said in a supposed prophecy on radio that Shatta Wale was going to be gunned down on Monday, October 18, a day after the musician's birthday.

Meeting Pastors

On the same day, the IGP met religious leaders and other faith-based organisation heads and told them in plain language that the law is going to be applied and, therefore, urged them to let their members exercise some restraint in the way they openly spread fear and panic through their supposed prophecies.

ACP Kwesi Ofori, Director General of Public Affairs Directorate said the meeting was at the instance of the IGP and the Police Administration, and the police wanted dialogue, sharing of ideas, and build a common front to confront the challenges, and limitations that are facing the country now.

“We believe that having the men of God to dialogue on some issues bordering our security will help foster the relationship between the Ghana Police Service and its allied agencies and relations, and faith-based organisations,” he added.

He later said in a statement that “there was that sort of mutual discussion and respect for each other and all is based on how the churches might conduct their operation and activities, taking into account the position of the law.”

After Meeting

After the meeting, the Most Rev. Paul Boafo, Presiding Bishop of Methodist Church, Ghana, said they had fruitful discussions with the Police Administration.

He said issues of putting fear in people through prophecies and unbridled noise making by some religious bodies in the name of worshiping God, were high on the agenda.

Wild Claims

In spite of the effort, Nigel Gaisie is adamant and has created the impression that a powerful politician is the one pushing the IGP to go after pastors.

He said in the Okay FM interview that, “They are attacking the prophets. We are gatekeepers and professional watchers. Don't intimidate us or plan to arrest us. They have planned to arrest me but it will not happen. Whatever we see in the spirit, we'll say it. The eye of the nation is prophetic.

“When we prayed for them to win the 2016 elections, no one came to arrest us but now they want to arrest us. Someone feels a time will come when our prophecies will come true so they want to silence us. I'm urging all prophets to be courageous.

Again, let’s check the excesses.

“Nobody is against the state. We have only one Ghana and we'll continue to pray for the state, so if we feel there are excesses to the prophecies, let’s call the exact people into a meeting and jaw-jaw. It's better than using the rope of causing fear and panic, let’s stop that,” he said on Okay FM on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Before the radio comment, he had posted on social media that “when a Muslim gets power, they use the power to protect and project Islam but when a Christian gets power…THEY USE IT AGAINST THEMSELVES AND THE CHURCH…”

Bempah's Take

Leader and Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah also expressed concern about the stance taken by the police on pastors.

He said on Okay FM that “Mr. Dampare, you came to meet prophecy and prophecy will outlive your era. I have no issue with you but don't bring your issues to prophets. If someone commits an illegality deal with him or her but don't touch the prophets.

“I'm pleading with you, don't touch pastors, preachers, prophets and anything Christian. Leave Christians alone. Muslims also prophesy. You work for the government and will be paid by the government so leave me alone to focus on my work because my reward is in heaven.”

---Daily Guide