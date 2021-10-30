ModernGhana logo
30.10.2021

Suspected yellow fever claim eight lives in Savannah Region

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

According to a circular from the Ghana Health Services, eight persons lost their lives to a disease suspected to be yellow fever in the Savannah Region.

The service also revealed that the victims who succumbed to the strange sickness which is yet to be investigated by health professionals are all nomads who hail from communities under the West and North Gonja enclaves.

Residents of the affected communities have since the outbreak of the unknown disease been vaccinated against Yellow fever.

Samples taken from the dead after a thorough test have reacted negative to viral hemorrhagic fevers such as Marburg, Zika, Ebola and Lassa.

The Ghana Health Services has since advanced plans to run further tests on the samples taken from the dead to ascertain if it is yellow fever or otherwise.

The service has also issued a red alert over the possible outbreak of yellow fever in the region.

Find below the circular by the Ghana Health Services:

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

