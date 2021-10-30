Parliament’s resolution to GLC, Ghana Law School not binding – CDD

Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, has said the resolution passed by Parliament which is asking the General Legal Council (GLC) and the Ghana School of Law to admit all the LLB students who obtained the 50 per cent pass mark, is not binding.

Parliament on Friday, October 29 resolved that all LLB students who obtained 50 per cent pass mark in the law school entrance examinations should be admitted.

The unanimous decision was arrived at by voice votes in Parliament on Friday

Prof Prempeh who is also a Ghanaian lawyer explained on the Key Points on TV3/3FM Saturday, October 30, with host Dzifa Bampoh that Parliament makes a number of resolutions, of which some are binding and others are not.

The one directed to the GLC and the law school, he said, falls in the latter category.

Prof Prempeh said “I am delighted to see Parliament really weigh in on this matter. This is a long-running battle and I think that it is good to have the political class weigh in this way.

“Parliament make decisions in a number of ways they can pass a bill, if signed it becomes an Act of Parliament. It also operates by passing resolutions. Some of the resolutions are binding, some are not binding.

“This is one of the resolution in the latter category , it is not binding. But, it does register Parliament's collective disapproval of the way and manner in which a statutory body like the GLC has been handling this matter of access to legal education.”

During the debate on the floor of the Huse on Friday October 29, Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak told the GLS and the Law school that the study of law in Ghana is not limited to a select few.

He said all Ghanaians are allowed to pursue legal education and education in general.

He said “I know that there are a lot of institutions in this country that are very conservatives but with the kind of problem we have as a country you cannot give a conservative position and expert to make progress . This idea, with the greatest respect to the former Chief Justice, that we won't open up for anybody to become a lawyer. Who is anybody? Every Ghanaian matter just as your son and daughters.

“It is not the sons of lawyers and doctors or politicians or the influential that have the only right to be able to have access to any profession in this country. If they don't know we must tell that they should go and admit everybody who has passed before the next academic year starts.

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said the GLC and the Ghana School of Law would be acting in bad faith if they fail to heed the resolution passed by Parliament for all the LLB students who obtained the 50 per cent pass mark to be admitted into the law school.

“We are telling the Ghana law school that they continuously frustrating students, they are making the study of law unattractive. I know that the post call students they had started lectures , they started last week but for the Professional law they are starting next week,” he said on the floor of the House.

“It is not too late to admit them because they have passed,” he added.

In a subsequent interview with TV3's Komla Klutse, Mr Afenyo-Markin said “For anybody who may think that they may exercise a discretion not to respect our directive, I will say, that will be in bad faith for them to fail to respect this directive of Parliament.

“We have a responsibility and we are simply re-echoing what they themselves have said publicly. That is why we added that yes, the Learned Attorney General with oversight responsibility should ensure that they comply with the resolution passed by Parliament.

“If a body, recognized by law will refuse a resolution of Parliament then I think that body does not believe in the rule of law and I don't think that is what the General Legal Council and Ghana School of Law will do. It has the Chief Justice as its head and we believe that he as Chair will take this in good faith and quickly take steps to address this.

“I will not want to go into the issue of contempt, whether if they fail we would have to take another step. We know that the constitution is clear on failing to comply with parliamentary orders but I don't think we will get there.”

This development emerged at a time the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court adjourned the case brought before it by some 'failed' LLB students against the General Legal Council (GLC) and the Attorney General (AG).

On Friday October 29, the court presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Abodakpi adjourned the case to November 9 after the Attorney General requested for a short adjournment to file certain processes.

“With the consent of the parties and their lawyers this case would be adjourned to Nov 9, 2021,” the judge is reported to have said.

The students are demanding that the court “further retrains the respondents from treating the applicants as students who failed the said examinations pending the final examination of this matter on grounds set forth and such further orders the court may deem fit.”

They also want a declaration that the failure of the 2nd respondent (the Attorney General) to reign in the 1st respondent for the conduct of the 1st Respondent as stated constitute a dereliction of the 2nd respondent's duties under Act 32.

---3news.com