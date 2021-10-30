MFWA, AWMA hold safety conference for female journalists in Ghana

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) in partnership with the Alliance for Women in Media Africa (AWMA) on Thursday, October 29, 2021, has held a conference on the safety of female journalists in Ghana.

The conference held at the Tomreik Hotel in East Legon, Accra, is part of the activities of MFWA to mark this year’s International Day to End Crimes against Journalists which falls on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The important conference put together over 60 female journalists drawn from various media houses including bloggers to deliberate on challenges confronting the safety and security of female journalists in Ghana and recommend ways in which the situation can be improved.

While there is no argument of the fact that cases of male journalists assaulted are more than females, it is also clear that not only do ‘she journalists’ suffer the assaults externally but internally as well.

Looking out for the well-being of women in journalism, the MFWA and AWMA put together the conference to build their capacity on insisting on protection from employers.

Speaking at the conference, programmes manager in charge of Freedom of Expression at MFWA Muheeb Saeed bemoaned the rising attacks on journalists not only in Ghana but across the globe.

He said now more than ever, media house owners in the country should endeavour to make the safety of female journalists who are more vulnerable a priority.

Muheeb Saeed noted, “I believe that it is a shared responsibility. Journalists have to take their precautions, the media also ought to have safety policies in place and enforce them."

Muheed added, "In the advocacy to have female journalists protected, he added that regulatory organisations of the media must step in to hold owners accountable.

“The National Media Commission should also be able to audit the media houses environment to be sure that they are friendly to all and that it doesn’t pose risks to females especially when they are in certain conditions like advanced pregnancy.”

Taking her turn to talk to participants as a special guest speaker, Mrs. Eyram Bashan, a renowned media icon encouraged female journalists in the country to stay strong and never give up on their dreams to excel in the profession regardless of the obstacles.

“I want to say a big thank you to all women journalists. God bless you and don’t give up. Sometimes the paycheck is not enough even though you sacrifice too much. But stay strong and continue making the difference,” she said.

Mrs. Bashan who has worked with a number of top media houses in the country advised the participants of the conference to always demand what they deserve at the point of entry into any media organisation before they are employed.

In addition to urging female journalists to negotiate for security and insurance when joining any media house, she also charged employers to stop exploitation and put the right measures in place to treat employees well not only financially but security as well.

“I say this to employers that it is in their interest to ensure that there is job security, there is a safe environment. They should ensure that if there is any harassment, especially on women there are HR mechanisms that can provide quick redress. They should not allow female journalists to be vulnerable to attackers outside and attackers within,” Mrs Eyram Bashan emphasised.

On her part, Convener for AWMA Shamima Muslim particularly lamented on how women are under-represented in the media.

She said, that is one of the reasons why the push to demand for the right thing to be done has been delayed.

In an advise to participants of the conference, Shamima Muslim who expressed his delight to be part of the event told female journalists to strive for higher heights in the midst of the adversity they face.

She assured that AWMA together with all relevant stakeholders with an interest in the safety of female journalists in Ghana will continue to work to push the agenda to provide a safer environment for all at the workplace.

The conference was organized with funding support from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.