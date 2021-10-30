Mahama’s allegation of ballot stuffing borne out of pain, anger from his defeat – NPP

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has alleged that John Dramani Mahama is still suffering from pain of defeat in the 2020 general election hence the continuous attacks against the Electoral Commission.

This comes after the former President accused the Electoral Commission of ballot stuffing in last year’s election.

Mr. Mahama alleges that the EC thumb printed some one million ballots in favour of his opponent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“More than one million extra ballot papers were printed, which the EC claimed happened by mistake but on the day of the elections, some of the more than one million extra ballot papers had already been secretly thumb-printed in favour of the NPP,” the former president told the Divisional Chief of Prestea Himan, Nana Nteboah Prah, while on a thank you tour.

At a press conference on Friday, October 29, 2021, in Accra, the NPP has taken a swipe at the former President.

According to the party’s Deputy Director of Communications, Richard Nyama who addressed journalists, the allegations by John Dramani Mahama are borne out of the pains he is still feeling after his defeat in last year’s election.

“The pain of this defeat is so deep that he is seeking to destroy every institution that played a role in the 2020 election by fabricating and maligning them. And sending his harks to do same. The net effect of his actions are that he is eroding confidence in our institutions, which institutions he had the privilege of overseeing for about six years as president.

“When it suits him and it is in his favour, he is full of praise for the Electoral Commission and when it is against him hell must break loose,” he said.

Richard Nyama continued, “For his information, the same Electoral Commission after the 2020 elections has been adjudged by the same domestic and international observers as free and fair and by far the most credible, transparent, free and fair elections since 1992 but he is too blinded by pain and anger of his defeat he has not seen or heard this.

“The former President needs to be told in no uncertain terms that elections is over and he should get over it.”

Meanwhile, the NPP is also supporting calls for John Dramani Mahama to be invited by the Police for questioning over his allegation of ballot stuffing.