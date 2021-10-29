We increased access to LLB studies and limiting access to professional studies, what're we doing to ourselves? — Afenyo Markin jabs GLC

Listen to article

Parliament has directed the General Legal Council (GLC) to admit all students who passed the entrance exams to the Ghana School of Law per the advertised rules of the examination.

The directive came after the House had voted in support of a motion filed by Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, to the GLC to admit 499 students who scored the 50 per cent mark as advertised per the rules of the examination.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, in his submission, said the actions by the GLC was repugnant and lacked certainty.

“We cannot create all manner of questionable schemes around how we mark scripts and determine those who have passed and not passed,” he said.

“If we increase access to LLB studies and want to limit access to the professional law course then what are we doing to ourselves.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin called on the Ghana School of Law (GSL) to ensure transparency and certainty in the way it conducted business, saying; “students are traumatised and frustrated, and it is not the time to close-in.”

He said the actions of the GSL were continuously frustrating students and making the study of law unattractive.

“Just as politicians when we get it wrong, they tell us, we are telling the Ghana School of Law they are continuously frustrating students, they are making the study of law unattractive,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

He charged the GSL and GLC to take the views of Parliament seriously and quickly take steps to remedy the situation, adding: “This is Parliament, the voice of the people”.