29.10.2021 Social News

Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei loses father

By Jonas Mac-Tetteh || London Correspondent
Clement Edmund Odotei, the father of a Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak and former MP for La Dadekopon Constituency, Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei affectionately called Obama died on October 4, 2021- on what is said to be his 82nd birthday.

Clement Odotei, a lifelong ardent supporter of Kumasi Cornerstone died at the Police Hospital with his family at his bedside.

No date has been fixed for his funeral and burial service, according to the Elders of La Ahimako We Clan House.

The 82-year-old Odotei was a proud Presbyterian and served the La Bethel Presbyterian Church with his God-given passion. He featured prominently in the Men’s Fellowship activities.

The former Senior Engineer at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) passed on his love of God’s work down to his children.

Alexander Nii Adjei Mensah Odotei, aka ‘Sani Abacha’ a leading member of the “Fix The Country” campaigners in the UK and also the very last of his four siblings said: “My dad was an incredible and a loving family man and we will miss him greatly”.

The late Odotei left behind his wife, Mrs. Rebecca Abetsoo Odotei, four children and eight grandchildren.

The thoughts of everyone at Accra Hearts of Oak are currently with Vincent Odotei and his family at this most distressing of times.

