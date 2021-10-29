ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.10.2021 Health

Ahafo region: Claanti Foundation organises breast cancer screening for residents

By Reporter
Ahafo region: Claanti Foundation organises breast cancer screening for residents
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

After a spirited breast cancer sensitisation programme in Ahafo Region, Claanti Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO), has climaxed the event with a health screening for women in the region.

The programme, which relied on health practitioners of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital in Hwidiem was sponsored by Germany-based GINGKO Analytics GmbH and GINGKO Management Consulting GmbH, centered on breast cancer screening for the rural folks as part of the ‘Pink October’ events that were held worldwide to save women.

The campaign which began on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, is to create awareness and educate women in the Ahafo area on the dangers associated with the failure to do breast screening.

1029202180548-1j041p5cbw-whatsapp-image-2021-10-27-at-15.52.05-1.jpeg

According to the Senior Manager of Claanti Foundation, Mr. Owusu Yaw Ansah, the programme enlightened women and men about early detection, treatment, impact, and ways to prevent breast cancer.

1029202180550-j4ep276ggb-whatsapp-image-2021-10-27-at-15.52.05.jpeg

The Foundation screened over 250 women from Tuesday, 26th to 29th October 2021 for breast cancer, the most commonest cancer in African Women.

Twenty-eight (28) cases were detected, officials of ClaantiFoundation said.

1029202180552-m5hsk8v331-whatsapp-image-2021-10-28-at-09.20.37.jpeg

Those whose breasts had lumps have been referred to the hospital for the initial treatment while Claanti Foundation supports them financially.

Health professionals also offered advice to the women that the disease was curable if detected early and appropriate treatment instituted.

1029202180554-rwnyqdcp53-whatsapp-image-2021-10-28-at-09.20.01-2.jpeg

The Foundation had to extend the screening exercise up to 31st October 2021 because of the numbers that showed up for the exercise.

About Breast Cancer

October is globally declared as a month to raise awareness to reduce the stigma of breast cancer through education on symptoms and treatment.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer type in females around the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Breast cancer awareness is therefore imperative, as early detection, often through screening, can help detect cancer at a stage when it is easier to treat. It is therefore of essence, that women especially, resort to routine checks, early testing and detection.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
Ghana gets 30 ultra-low temperature freezers to store covid-19 vaccines
29.10.2021 | Health
Significance of golden hour in stroke
29.10.2021 | Health
Ridge Hospital to lead data collection on spina bifida and hydrocephalus victims
29.10.2021 | Health
Patients stranded at KATH as Health Services Workers Union strike enters day four
29.10.2021 | Health
COVID-19: 40 persons in severe conditions; death toll balloons to 1,175
29.10.2021 | Health
Rita Humanitarian Aid Foundation donates to St. Augustine R/C Junior High School at Daffiama
28.10.2021 | Health
SEND Ghana calls for increase in domestic funding for immunization; wants Covid levy amended
28.10.2021 | Health
2022 budget: Mintah Akandoh back calls for budgetary allocation for immunisation
28.10.2021 | Health
Finance Ministry gives financial clearance for recruitment of 11,226 nurses
28.10.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line