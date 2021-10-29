ModernGhana logo
29.10.2021 Social News

GJA keen on registering all journalists in Ghana – Vice president reveals

By Theresah Tutuah Opare
Linda Asante-Adjei, the vice president of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has opened up on plans to have all journalists registered by his outfit.

She made this known while speaking at a Safety Conference organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and the Alliance for Women in Media Africa (AWMA).

The conference which was held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Tomreik hotel, East Legon had many media houses being represented including both the private and government-owned media houses.

Taking her turn to speak, Ms. Linda Asante Adjei entreated all journalists in Ghana to join the GJA union that has its offices in all the regions.

She hammered that the Association has humanitarian policies which provide protection for all members against assaults in their media organisations and on the field.

Opening up on the next steps of the Association, the vice president of the GJA said her outfit is also looking forward to working with the security service to offer reliable security protection to all media workers.

Meanwhile, members of the police service who were at the safety conference for female journalists in the country urged all journalists to report cases of assault at all times.

They assured that once there is evidence of assault, the police will take it up and ensure culprits face the full force of the law.

Among the many take-home messages given to female journalists at the conference, the participants numbering over 60 were urged to demand a safe working environment at the workplace devoid of sexual harassment as well as bias.

Participants were also urged to negotiate for what they deserved and make a case for SSNIT and insurance to ensure there is something to fall on when the unfortunate happens.

