29.10.2021

Patients stranded at KATH as Health Services Workers Union strike enters day four

Some patients who have not been aware of the sit down strike by members of the Health Services Workers Union were stranded at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) on Friday.

The patients who visited the facilities for medical services could not hide their disappointments of their inability to see medical officers.

This is because members of the HSWU including those who issue hospital cards at the hospital, provide other services before a patient can see a doctor.

During a tour of the facility, patients could be seen at almost every department sitting in anticipation of some “good news”, but none came to them as of press time.

None of the striking workers who were present at the facility was ready to speak to ModernGhana News even on condition of anonymity.

Some persons who had travelled from as far as Konongo, New Edubiase and Mampong to the facility could not access health care and did not know where else to turn to for help.

A 62-year-old woman from Bekwai who underwent surgery recently and has been suffering some complications was brought to the facility by her daughter but could not find help.

“I am told there is no doctor so I should wait for a while. We came here around 7:30 and have been waiting till now. I am feeling pains in the wound and I have been weeping since but no doctor is coming,” she said sadly.

The HSWU members began their nationwide industrial action on Tuesday in protest of “unfavourable working conditions” leaving many patients stranded at public health facilities.

They say government has failed to review the conditions of service of its members as agreed upon in 2016 but that of their sister unions has been reviewed on two occasions.

A scheduled meeting between the Employment and Labour Ministry and leadership of the Union on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, ended inconclusively.

James Appiakorang
